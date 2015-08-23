RHP Taijuan Walker has plenty of experience in close games this season. Five of his past six starts have been decided by two runs or less, with Seattle going 3-2. Since getting hammered 13-0 in his first start of the season, Walker has been involved in 15 games -- 23 starts -- decided by three runs or fewer. He is scheduled to start Sunday against the White Sox.

RHP Danny Farquhar was sent back to Triple-A after struggling through four batters and suffering the loss Saturday in a 6-3 defeat in 10 innings. “I thought I had things figured out,” said Farquhar, who was recalled from Triple-A two weeks earlier. “One bad outing, I guess that’s what happens.”

LHP James Paxton is scheduled to throw a 45- to 50-pitch rehab stint with Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, renewing hope that the starter might be back with the Mariners at some point this season. Paxton hasn’t pitched in a game at any level since May 28, as a strained finger tendon has continued to bother him.

RHP Carson Smith has struggled as the Mariners’ closer in recent weeks, having blown his third save of the month in Saturday night’s 6-3 loss to the White Sox, and manager Lloyd McClendon knows why. “When you lose your closer, like we lose our closer (veteran Fernando Rodney), guys get overexposed. Carson’s been overexposed,” McClendon said. The 25-year-old reliever has blown two of six save opportunities this month. “Is he getting better? Yes, he’s getting better,” McClendon said. “Was he ready for this role? No, he wasn’t ready for this role.” Asked whether he was pushed into the role too soon, Smith said, “I wouldn’t want it any other way. You look at the bullpen, and this is the best job. I‘m happy in my role, and I think I can handle it. I’ve just got to do better.”

LHP Vidal Nuno made his fourth start of the season his best yet. The converted reliever allowed just one run, on a Trayce Thompson solo homer, while going a season-high 6 2/3 innings. He probably is headed back to the bullpen as LHP Roenis Elias comes up from Triple-A.

LHP Roenis Elias was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma late Saturday. Elias, 27, is back in Seattle for the second time this season. He is 4-6 with a 4.27 ERA in 13 starts. The Mariners likely will add him back to the rotation, allowing Vidal Nuno, who threw 6 2/3 innings in a start Saturday, to move back to the bullpen.

DH Nelson Cruz reached base for the 32nd consecutive game, the longest streak in the American League this season, then added his American League-best 148th hit with a seventh-inning double. Cruz is on pace to become the first AL player since Jim Rice in 1978, and only the sixth in the league’s history, to lead the league in hits and home runs.

RHP Logan Kensing was called up from Triple-A Tacoma late Saturday. Kensing, 33, has played for the Miami Marlins, Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies. At Tacoma this year, he is 2-0 with a 2.30 ERA in 31 1/3 innings.

RHP Fernando Rodney was designated for assignment after Saturday’s game, having already lost his closer’s role and posted a 5.68 ERA and six blown saves in 54 appearances this season. A 2014 All-Star who had the most saves in baseball (48) last season, the 38-year-old Rodney never found his rhythm this year. “It just never worked for him,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “This is a funny game.”

RF Mark Trumbo was a late scratch for Saturday’s game because of a sore left knee. Trumbo, who had homered in back-to-back games and is one of the Mariners’ hottest hitters, will be re-evaluated on Sunday.