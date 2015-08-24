RHP Hisashi Iwakuma will take the mound at Safeco Field on Monday for the first time since his Aug. 12 no-hitter. He wasn’t bad the last time out either, throwing seven innings while allowing five hits and two runs in a 3-2 win at Texas. Over four starts this month, Iwakuma is 3-0 with a 1.71 ERA. The Mariners will honor his historic no-hitter with festivities throughout Monday’s game.

LHP Roenis Elias, who went 4-6 with a 4.27 ERA in 14 starts with the Mariners earlier this season, will work out of the bullpen initially after being called up from Tacoma on Saturday night. Manager Lloyd McClendon did not rule out the possibility of him returning to the rotation at some point.

RF Nelson Cruz has reached base in 33 consecutive games. He had a two-run double in Sunday’s win over the White Sox.

RHP Logan Kensing, who had just one major league appearance since 2009 before being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma late Saturday night, made his Mariners debut in Sunday’s sixth inning. Kensing hadn’t appeared in a game since 2013, when he pitched 2/3 of an inning with the Rockies. In Sunday’s game, he gave up a home run to the first batter he faced -- Chicago’s Adam LaRoche -- but settled down to pitch one inning without allowing another hit or run.

2B Robinson Cano hit his 14th home run of the season Sunday, matching his 2014 total. His two-run shot in Sunday’s fifth inning gave Seattle a 7-1 lead. Cano went 1-for-2 Sunday and is now batting .331 (60-for-181) with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs over his past 44 games.

CF Austin Jackson has owned White Sox starter John Danks over the years, and Sunday was more of the same. Jackson went 2-for-3 with an RBI against the left-hander and now owns a .442 (23-for-52) career batting average in the head-to-head matchup.

1B Mark Trumbo was back in the lineup Sunday after sitting out Saturday’s game with a sore knee. Trumbo doubled in his first at-bat and went 2-for-4 in the 8-6 win over the White Sox.