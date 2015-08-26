SS Ketel Marte had a career-high three hits in Monday’s loss to Oakland. He also had two stolen bases, swiping third base twice.

LHP Mike Montgomery hasn’t earned a win since he beat the A’s with a 5 2/3-inning, six-hit, one-run effort in a 2-1 victory on July 5. He is scheduled to make his next start against Oakland on Tuesday night. Since that outing, Montgomery is 0-4, and the Mariners are 0-8 when he starts. His last three starts have resulted in losses by an aggregate score of 33-6.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma couldn’t follow up on his no-hitter the last time he pitched at Safeco Field. On Monday night, he got tagged for six hits and seven runs in the fifth inning alone and eventually was saddled with his first defeat since July 28.

LHP James Paxton made his first rehab start with Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday night, and it didn’t go well. Paxton threw 36 pitches in the first inning and was pulled from the game without recording the third out. The good news was that he wasn’t pulled because of injury. The bad news: two hits, one walk and one run in 2/3 of an inning.

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen was slated as the closer for Monday’s game, manager Lloyd McClendon said beforehand. But that wasn’t necessarily a season-long anointment. McClendon plans to finish off games based on matchups, now that veteran Fernando Rodney has been DFA’d and rookie Carson Smith is struggling.

3B Kyle Seager hit two long foul balls in his first two at-bats Monday, narrowly missing putting an end to his slump of three-plus months without a home run at Safeco Field. The last time Seager homered at home was on May 17. Seager went 0-for-4 Monday and is 1-for-17 on the current homestand.

RF Nelson Cruz took a pitch off the inside of his right elbow in Monday’s third inning but was able to stay in the game. The hit-by-pitch extended Cruz’s streak of games reaching base to 34.