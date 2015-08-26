SS Ketel Marte had a pair of extra-base hits Tuesday, including his first career triple, and was a home run away from hitting for the cycle. He went 3-for-5 and has now reached base in 12 consecutive games. Marte is hitting .474 (9-for-19) during the homestand that ends Wednesday.

LHP Mike Montgomery had another rough outing Tuesday night, leaving questions about whether the rookie will remain in the Mariners’ rotation. After bursting onto the scene with a 1.62 ERA through the first seven starts of his career, Montgomery has really struggled to the tune of an 8.33 ERA over his past nine starts. He gave five runs on seven hits in 1 1/3 innings Tuesday against Oakland.

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen earned a save in his second consecutive appearance Tuesday night. With former closer Carson Smith working as setup man, Wilhelmsen came on in the ninth and earned his fourth save of the season. The Smith-Wilhelmsen combination is perfect so far after Seattle designated former closer Fernando Rodney for assignment over the weekend.

DH Nelson Cruz hit his 38th home run of the season, two shy of the career-high total he posted last year, with a leadoff shot in the fourth inning Tuesday. It was also the 35th consecutive game in which Cruz reached base, the third-longest streak in baseball this season.

RHP Logan Kensing has allowed just one hit since getting called up from Triple-A. Kensing made his first major league appearance since 2013, and only his second since 2009, on Sunday and gave up a home run to the first batter he faced. Since then, he has retired 10 of the 12 batters he has faced while striking out five.

2B Robinson Cano had two hits Tuesday, including a seventh-inning double. He became the first player in major league history to notch 30 doubles in 11 consecutive seasons to open a career. The rather inane stat was enough for Safeco Field to stop the game and allow Cano to take second base home with him. Afterward, he was mobbed in celebration inside the Seattle clubhouse.

RHP Felix Hernandez is scheduled to make his fourth start against Oakland this season when the Mariners host the A’s on Wednesday afternoon. Hernandez is 1-1 with a 3.32 ERA in three previous starts against the A’s this year, and career marks of 20-8 and 2.63 ERA when facing Oakland. However, he is in a rough stretch, having lost his past two starts while posting an 8.18 ERA in August.

1B Logan Morrison celebrated his 28th birthday with a two-run homer Tuesday. Morrison had been out of the lineup for six consecutive games because of a spate of opposing left-handed starters, but he got the start Tuesday and rewarded manager Lloyd McClendon by hitting his 13th home run of the season.