RHP Taijuan Walker (9-7, 4.73) will start for the Mariners on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field and will look to extend a run of success since throwing a one-hitter July 31 at the Minnesota Twins. Walker is 2-0 with a 3.71 ERA in his past five starts, including a win Aug. 23 against the White Sox at Safeco Field. Since June 10, the Mariners are 11-3 in Walker’s 14 starts.

3B Kyle Seager didn’t start for the Mariners against the White Sox on Thursday night at U.S. Cellular Field. It was the first time Seager didn’t start since June 18, a span of 60 games. Seager, who went 0-for-1 and made the game’s final out as a pinch hitter, has played 126 of the Mariners’ 128 games. A recent downturn at the plate combined with the White Sox starting LHP Carlos Rodon both factored into manager Lloyd McClendon’s decision. “He went through a slump,” McClendon said. “That’s all it is. (Rodon) has a lot to do with that, (too), so it’s a perfect day to give him off. He’ll be back at third base (Friday).”

LHP Roenis Elias made his first start for the Mariners on Thursday since being recalled Sunday from Triple-A Tacoma. Elias, who has struggled mightily in both the majors and minors this season, went 6 2/3 innings and took the loss after allowing four runs (three earned). Prior to rejoining the Seattle rotation, Elias threw one scoreless inning Monday against the A’s in his lone major league relief appearance.

RF Nelson Cruz went 1-for-4 in the Mariners’ 4-2 loss Thursday at the Chicago White Sox and extended his career-high on-base streak to 37 games. He’s hitting .348 during the streak as he seeks to become the first player to lead the American League in home runs and hits since Jim Rice did it for the Boston Red Sox in 1978.

CF Austin Jackson lined a single to center field in his first at bat Thursday night against the White Sox and went 2-for-4 in the Mariners’ 4-2 loss at U.S. Cellular Field. Jackson is hot in his past 15 games, hitting safely in 13 and batting .385 with nine multi-hit performances.