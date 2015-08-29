C John Hicks was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma by the Mariners on Friday to take the roster spot of C Mike Zunino, who was optioned to Tacoma to work on his overall game. Hicks, 25, is making his first trip to the major leagues. He hit .245 with six home runs and 35 RBIs in 83 games with Tacoma this season. “We’ll work Hicks, take a look at him and see what he can do,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “Obviously, we’ve got to bring him up to speed with how we’re doing things. You’ll see him in there (soon).”

RHP Taijuan Walker is rapidly approaching his personal high for innings pitched in a season of professional baseball. The Mariners’ right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings in his start at the Chicago White Sox on Friday and now has 153 for the season. Walker’s career high innings mark is 156 1/3 innings in 2013, which he split between Seattle, Triple-A Tacoma and Double-A Jackson. Walker earned the win Friday with a scoreless outing and left early with a cramp in his right hip flexor. He isn’t expected to miss a start because of the issue.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (5-3, 4.29) will start for the Mariners on Saturday at the White Sox, looking to bounce back from taking his third loss of the season in his previous outing Aug. 24 against the Oakland A‘s. Iwakuma allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings in that game, but it’s been his lone defeat in his past five starts. He is 3-1 with a 3.22 ERA and has 31 strikeouts to just six walks in his past five outings. Iwakuma os 1-0 with a 1.61 ERA in six career appearances (four starts) against the White Sox.

3B Corey Seager feels like he’s starting to come out of his struggles at the plate, and his 3-for-4 performance Friday at the Chicago White Sox was evidence. Seager hit one of two solo homers for Seattle in the Mariners’ 2-0 win and started a key double play in the seventh that kept Chicago scoreless. Eleven of Seager’s past 14 homes have either tied the game or given the Mariners a lead.

C Mike Zunino was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday by the Mariners, who also recalled C John Hicks to take his spot on the 25-man roster. The goal is for Zunino to work on his struggles offensively and calling games in the minors, where the spotlight isn’t quite as intense. Zunino, the Mariners’ first-round pick in 2012, is hitting .174 in 350 at bats with Seattle this season, with 11 home runs and 28 RBIs. In parts of three seasons with the Mariners, he’s hit .193 (185-for-961) with 38 homers and 102 RBIs in 295 games. “We hope that he would come around (offensively), and it got to the point where the offensive pressure was starting to get to him,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “This is a chance to go down for 10-12 days and take a breather and maybe regroup a little bit and get it going.”

RF Nelson Cruz went 0-for-5 for the Mariners in a 2-0 win at the Chicago White Sox on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field and that ended a career-high streak of getting on base safely at 37 games.