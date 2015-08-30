SS Ketel Marte left the Mariners’ 7-6 win Saturday over the White Sox early because of a right hamstring strain. Before departing, the rookie went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and scored a run.

SS Ketel Marte didn’t start a day after leaving a game early with a hamstring issue. The Mariners rookie is day-to-day.

RHP Taijuan Walker will be skipped in the Mariners’ starting rotation at some point before the end of the season. Manager Lloyd McClendon didn’t get a specific date as to when it will happen but told reporters Saturday in Chicago he’ll skip Walker in the near future to give him extra time between outings to rest his arm. Walker, who threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings Friday to beat the White Sox, has thrown 153 innings this season. That’s just shy of his career high for one season (156 1/3 innings), which he threw in 2013 split between the minor leagues and Mariners.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma was the winner in the Mariners’ 7-6 victory Saturday over the White Sox. It was his first win in four starts against an opponent from the American League Central this season after coming into the year with a 10-1 record and 1.97 ERA in 20 career starts against AL Central teams. Iwakuma allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings but had to get out of bases-loaded, two-out jams in back-to-back innings.

LHP James Paxton made his first rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma on Friday and allowed three runs and five hits in three innings. He struck out two, walked two and threw 39 of his 62 pitches for strikes. Paxton, who’s on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left middle finger, is scheduled to make at least one more rehab start before rejoining the Mariners. “He threw OK,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “(His fastball) was around 95, 96 (mph). His breaking stuff was not as sharp as it should be, but it came out real well and he got three innings in.”

LHP Vidal Nuno will make a spot start for the Mariners on Monday against the Astros. He’ll pitch in place of RHP Felix Hernandez, the ace of Seattle’s staff. Nuno’s last appearance was Aug. 26 in relief, but he made four consecutive starts before that outing. Nuno is 0-2 with a 2.88 ERA and 1.189 WHIP in 26 appearances this season (four starts). He has 53 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings

RHP Felix Hernandez will have his next turn in the Mariners’ rotation skipped Monday against the Astros. Manager Lloyd McClendon hopes to re-energize Hernandez’s arm for the season’s final month. “I did the same thing last year and Felix had the best September of his career,” McClendon said Saturday before Seattle’s 7-6 win over the White Sox. “Everybody thought I was nuts when I did it, and I’ll do it again because it’s the right thing to do.”

RHP Joe Beimel was scheduled to make a relief appearance Saturday for Triple-A Tacoma and one more relief outing before Sept. 4, when he’ll be eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list. Beimel was placed on the DL Aug. 20 with posterior inflammation in his left shoulder. His next rehab outing is slated for Sept. 2.