INF Brad Miller will get an extensive look in center field after the Mariners traded OF Austin Jackson to the Cubs. In his past nine games, Miller is hitting .115 with no RBIs, and his ninth-inning error cost the team a game Sunday.

RHP Felix Hernandez will start Saturday at Oakland, manager Lloyd McClendon announced. Hernandez previously was scheduled to start Monday against the Astros, but his turn was skipped so he could freshen up.

CF Austin Jackson was acquired by the Cubs from Seattle for an undisclosed draft pick and international slot money.