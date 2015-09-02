INF Shawn O‘Malley was called up by the Mariners. O‘Malley, 27, hit .297 for Triple-A Tacoma with five home runs, 39 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 89 games. He played in 11 major league games with the Angels last year.

RHP Tony Zych was called up by the Mariners. Zych, 25, has gone between Double-A Jackson and Triple-A Tacoma this year. His combined record is 1-2 with a 2.98 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings and 40 games. The Mariners obtained the former Cubs pitcher on April 2. When he appears in a game, he will rank last in major league history alphabetically, passing Dutch Zwilling.

OF Stefen Romero was called up by the Mariners. Romero, 26, has played in Triple-A all season and has a .292 batting average with 17 home runs and 79 RBIs in 116 games.

RHP Jose Ramirez was called up by the Mariners. Ramirez, 25, played in nine games for Tacoma and was 1-1 with a 9.00 ERA in relief after being optioned to the Triple-A team on Aug. 3. He is joining the Mariners for the second time this season. He came to Seattle at the trade deadline from the Yankees after making three appearances for New York this year and eight in 2014.

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired minor league outfielder Justin Ruggiano from the Seattle Mariners on Monday for a player to be named or cash considerations.

OF Austin Jackson, acquired Monday from the Mariners, was added to the Cubs’ active roster Tuesday. He hit .272/.312/.387 with eight homers, 38 RBIs and 15 steals in 107 games for Seattle this year.