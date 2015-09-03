INF Shawn O‘Malley had his contract selected from Triple-A Tacoma as part of the Mariners’ roster expansion. O‘Malley hit .297 with 50 runs, 11 doubles, five triples, five homers, 39 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 89 games with the Rainiers. He signed as a minor league free agent with the Mariners on Jan. 22 after appearing in 11 games with the Los Angeles Angels last season, batting .188.

RHP Tony Zych had his contract selected from Triple-A Tacoma after going 1-2 with a 3.41 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 25 games. Acquired from the Cubs on April 2 for cash considerations, Zych pitched across two levels in the minors, finishing 1-2 with a 2.98 ERA and 55 strikeouts over 40 games.

OF Stefen Romero was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma as part of the Mariners’ roster expansion. Romero hit .292 with 77 runs, 37 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 79 RBIs in 116 games with Tacoma. He led the Triple-A club in runs, hits (139), doubles and RBIs. Romero played 72 games with the Mariners in 2014, hitting .192 (34-for-177).

RHP Jose Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, where he had a 9.00 ERA in nine games. Ramirez was optioned to Tacoma on Aug. 3 after being acquired from the Yankees in the Dustin Ackley trade on July 30. In three games with the Mariners, he posted a 15.00 ERA.

INF Jesus Montero was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma to give him regular at-bats. He hit .200 (15-for-75) with five runs, five doubles, two homers and nine RBIs in 25 games, including a .185/.185/.354 line since his last recall on July 31. He will return to the Mariners on Sept. 8.

OF Justin Ruggiano had his contract selected from Triple-A Oklahoma City, and he was immediately thrown into the lineup in LF. Ruggiano went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before being lifted for PH Andre Ethier in the eighth. Ruggiano is expected to see some playing time against left-handed pitchers with RF Yasiel Puig and INF/OF Enrique Hernandez on the DL with strained hamstrings.