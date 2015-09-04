FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Shawn O‘Malley recorded his second career multi-hit game, finishing 3-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs. O‘Malley, making his season debut with the Mariners, notched his first multi-hit game on Sept. 7, 2014, when he was playing for the Angels at Minnesota in his major league debut. He was called up by Seattle on Tuesday.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma had his start pushed back to Sunday so that he could get additional rest. Iwakuma (6-3, 4.22 ERA) was scheduled to start the series opener in Oakland on Friday but will now handle the finale against the Athletics. Iwakuma pitched last Saturday at the White Sox, allowing two runs on seven hits and four walks with six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings, his third start since he no-hit Baltimore on Aug. 12.

3B Kyle Seager finished 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs, posting his 34th multi-hit game this season. Seager has four multi-hit games over his past six starts and is batting .462 (12-for-26) with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs during that span.

