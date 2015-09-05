LHP James Paxton, who has been on the disabled list with a strained left middle finger, tore his nail on that finger Thursday night in what had been expected to be his final rehab start before rejoining the rotation. Paxton won’t resume throwing until Monday at the earliest.

3B Kyle Seager went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and a double, drove in three runs and scored three times Friday night in an 11-8 win against Oakland. He extended his hitting streak to seven games. He’s batting .500 (15-for-30) with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs during his streak.

LHP Edgar Olmos lasted only 1 1/3 innings in his second major-league start, giving up five runs (four earned) and six hits, including a first-inning grand slam to A’s 3B Danny Valencia, but got a no-decision in Seattle’s 11-8 victory. He walked one, struck out none and threw 42 pitches. “He didn’t have much,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “I think it was pretty obvious.”

OF Stefen Romero hit his first home run of the season Friday night, a two-run shot in the fourth inning of Seattle’s 11-8 win against Oakland. Romero went 2-for-4, drove in three runs and scored twice. He came off the bench after the top of the second inning to play left field in place of Franklin Gutierrez, who came out of the game with tightness in his right groin. Romero was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Tacoma, where he hit .292 with 17 homers and 79 RBIs in 116 games.

DH Nelson Cruz (strained right quad), who left Tuesday’s game against Houston, was out of the lineup against Oakland and has yet to resume running. He’ll likely miss at least one more game.

LF Franklin Gutierrez left Friday night’s game after the top of the second inning with tightness in his right groin. Gutierrez struck out in his only plate appearance. He’s batting .313 with 11 home runs and 30 RBIs. “I think he’s OK,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “We’ll see how he does tomorrow.”

LHP Joe Beimel was activated from the 15-day disabled list. Beimel, 38, was placed on the DL on Aug. 21 with inflammation in his left shoulder. He appeared in three rehab games with Triple-A Tacoma, allowing three runs in 2 2/3 innings. In 42 games with the Mariners this season, Beimel is 2-1 with a 4.78 ERA.

