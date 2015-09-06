LF Shawn O‘Malley hit his first career home run, a solo shot leading off the fourth inning Saturday against Oakland RHP Arnold Leon. O‘Malley sent Leon’s 1-1 pitch over the right field fence. He was called up Tuesday from Triple-A Tacoma and went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run on Wednesday at Houston. O‘Malley said he was shocked when he homered. “I haven’t hit a ball out in BP all week,” O‘Malley said. “So the fact that it came in the game couldn’t have been better.”

RHP Tony Zych gave up two runs and three hits in two innings in his major-league debut Friday night against Oakland. He walked one and struck out three. “It’s just a dream,” Zych said. “It’s really hard to explain.” Zych was drafted in the fourth round in 2011 by the Chicago Cubs, who traded him to Seattle on April 2. He spent five years in the minor leagues before making his major league debut.

3B Kyle Seager went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and extended his hitting streak to eight games on Saturday in an 8-3 win over Oakland. He is batting .500 (17-for-34) during his streak. In his past 10 games, Seager is batting .450 with four doubles, five homers and 12 RBIs.

RF Nelson Cruz (strained right quad) was out of the lineup for the second straight game Saturday against Oakland. Cruz, who ranks second in the major leagues in home runs with 39, was injured Wednesday at Houston. Cruz said he felt “better” but didn’t take batting practice Friday and could miss Sunday’s series finale. “I’d say right now it’s probably 50-50,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said.

LF Franklin Gutierrez (strained groin) was out of the starting lineup Saturday against Oakland. Gutierrez was injured Friday night, leaving the game after the top of the second inning. “Feels a little better,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “It wasn’t as bad as we thought it was. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” Gutierrez, who’s batting .313 with 11 home runs and 30 RBIs in 45 games, received treatment Friday and did not take batting practice.

RHP Felix Hernandez (16-8) gave up three runs and six hits, struck out nine and walked none in eight innings of an 8-3 victory over Oakland on Saturday night at O.co Coliseum. With 16 wins, Hernandez moved into a tie for first in the American League with Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel. Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon had Hernandez skip his previous start Monday at Houston to “freshen him up” for September. He pitched on 10 days’ rest. Hernandez said he didn’t know if the extra rest “made a difference” in his performance but acknowledged that it “probably” helped. “I feel good today,” said Hernandez, who went 7-7 with a 4.95 ERA in his previous 16 starts. “I had good command, except for the fourth inning. After that, everything was fine. Good pace, good mechanics.” Hernandez improved to 22-8 overall in his career against Oakland and 11-3 at the Coliseum. He’s tied for second with Mike Flanagan for the most victories by an opposing pitcher at the Coliseum, one behind Tommy John.

OF Seth Smith went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walke and two runs Saturday in an 8-3 win over Oakland, one of his former teams. He snapped an 0-for-7 skid with a single in the third inning.

1B Logan Morrison hit his 16th home run of the season Saturday, a two-run blast off RHP Jesse Chavez in the third inning of an 8-3 victory over Oakland. Morrison has four home runs in his past nine games. He is a career .316 hitter against Chavez.