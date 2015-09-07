CF Shawn O‘Malley went 1-for-2 with a walk Sunday in Seattle’s 3-2 victory against Oakland. The rookie is batting .750 (6-for-8) and has reached base in 10 of 12 plate appearances since being called up Tuesday from Triple-A Tacoma.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (7-3) gave up one run on five hits over 6 1/3 innings Sunday in a 3-2 victory against Oakland. Iwakuma’s scheduled start was pushed back two days, giving him more time to rest and prepare. “I was able to command both sides, up and down,” Iwakuma said. “I took advantage of the two days off. Overall, it worked out well.” He struck out three, walked one and gave up a solo home run in the seventh inning to A’s DH Billy Butler.

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings Sunday in a 3-2 victory against Oakland, earning his 10th save of the season. He is 8-for-8 in save chances over his past eight appearances, and he has an 11 2/3-inning scoreless streak over 10 appearances.

3B Kyle Seager extended his hitting streak to nine games Sunday, going 1-for-2 in a 3-2 victory against Oakland. He walked and drove in a run. Seager is batting .500 (18-for-36) during his streak.

LHP Lucas Luetge was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. He is 3-2 with two saves and a 5.23 ERA in 30 games (one start) for Tacoma this year. He made only one major league appearance this season, throwing 2 1/3 shutout innings against the Twins on April 25.

LF Franklin Gutierrez (strained groin) sat out for the second game in a row Sunday against Oakland. Gutierrez was injured Friday night, leaving that game after the top of the second inning. Gutierrez rode an exercise back Sunday but did not take batting practice. He is day-to-day.