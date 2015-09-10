RHP J.C. Ramirez was selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, then he made his Mariners debut in the fourth inning. He threw two scoreless innings of relief without allowing a hit. Ramirez, who was acquired from Arizona in the Mark Trumbo trade six weeks ago, was 1-1 with a 2.50 ERA with Tacoma. He adds another arm to the Seattle bullpen.

LHP Charlie Furbush was transferred from the 15- to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday. The move was made to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. While Furbush could be eligible to come off the DL, in theory, he recently had an MRI that showed a small tear in his rotator cuff and is unlikely to pitch again this season.

C Steven Baron was selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday. The 24-year-old catcher, once considered a prospect within the organization, will be making his major-league debut when he gets into a game.

3B Kyle Seager extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a sixth-inning single. Seager went 1-for-4 and is hitting .465 (20-for-43) during the streak.

C Mike Zunino was not among the Tuesday call-ups, which came as a slight surprise considering he spent five months as the Mariners’ starting catcher this season. The former first-round pick is undergoing a swing overhaul as he tries to spark offense into a bat that hit just .174 in 112 games this season and has a career batting average of .193.

LHP Vidal Nuno is the likely starter for Wednesday’s game against the Rangers, although Seattle has TBA listed for the game. Nuno has made five starts this season, and 26 overall appearances with the Mariners, and could remain in the rotation for the rest of the season, especially if LHP James Paxton doesn’t ever come off the disabled list.

OF James Jones was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday. Jones has had two previous stints with the Mariners this season, going 0-for-12 with six strikeouts.

RF Nelson Cruz (strained quad) was out of the lineup for the fifth game in a row Tuesday. Cruz was available to pinch-hit but didn’t come out of the dugout.

1B/DH Jesus Montero was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday. Montero, once considered a cornerstone of the Mariners’ future, may be in his final stretch with the team. The 25-year-old converted catcher has hit .246 while playing parts of four seasons with the Mariners.