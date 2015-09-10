C Steven Baron made his major-league debut on Wednesday. The 24-year-old rookie went 0-for-4 while grounding into a pair of double plays.

LHP James Paxton (15-day disabled list, strained finger) could be in line to return to the rotation Sunday, but the Mariners are monitoring a torn fingernail before announcing him as the starter.

3B Kyle Seager found an interesting way to extend his hitting streak to 12 games Wednesday night. His first-inning bunt down the third-base line resulted in a single when Texas 3B Adrian Beltre got out of the way, hoping the ball would go foul. It rolled all the way to the bag, bouncing in the air about the time Seager reached first safely. He added three more hits, including a third-inning homer, during the 4-for-4 performance. During the 12-game streak, Seager has gone 24-for-47 (.511).

LHP Vidal Nuno ended an 11-decision losing streak after pitching seven shutout innings in a 6-0 win over Texas on Wednesday night. Nuno struck out a career-high 10 while allowing just one hit over seven scoreless innings. His previous win came on June 27, 2014. Since then, Nuno had pitched in 44 games while making 20 starts without earning another win.

RF Nelson Cruz (strained quad) was out of the lineup for the sixth game in a row. The former Ranger has not played in the Texas series, but manager Lloyd McClendon said he could be in the lineup Thursday.

OF Franklin Gutierrez (abdomen) continues to be out of action. Manager Lloyd McClendon said after Wednesday’s win that Gutierrez was likely to miss at least one more game.

RHP Felix Hernandez has bounced back from a rough August stretch with back-to-back solid starts. The 29-year-old ace was beginning to show signs of fatigue before getting back into form with a pair of eight-inning outings. His season ERA swelled from 2.69 to 3.74 from late July to late August but has since settled down at 3.65. He’s been uncharacteristically good against the Rangers this season (3-0, 2.18 ERA) as he heads into a scheduled Thursday start versus Texas.

OF Justin Ruggiano has been hot since being acquired from the Mariners on Aug. 31. As a Dodger, Ruggiano is hitting .455 (5 for 11) with two homers, two doubles and six RBIs in five games.

1B Mark Trumbo went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in Wednesday’s win over Texas. Trumbo has hit safely in 11 straight games, the longest streak of his career, and is hitting .364 (16-for-44) during that stretch.