RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is scheduled to start against the Colorado on Friday, which would be his first career start versus the Rockies. They’re one of only five teams, including the Mariners, against whom Iwakuma has never pitched. He has eight career appearances, and two starts, against National League West teams -- posting a 7.36 ERA.

LHP James Paxton threw a bullpen session and appears likely to start Sunday against the Rockies. Paxton hasn’t pitched in a major league game since late May due to a strained finger in his pitching hand.

3B Kyle Seager went 0-for-4 in Thursday’s win over Texas, ending his hitting streak at 12 games. Seager has gone hitless in back-to-back games only twice since the end of July.

DH Nelson Cruz (strained quad) was back in the lineup Thursday after sitting out the previous six games. Cruz singled in his first at-bat and hobbled to third on a Robinson Cano double before easily scoring on a Mark Trumbo. He went to hit his 40th home run of the season in the seventh. “Numbers are numbers,” said Cruz, who now has 40 homers in back-to-back years. The 40 he hit with Baltimore last season were a career high. “There are a lot of games left,” he said after Wednesday’s two-run shot.

RHP Felix Hernandez matched Houston’s Dallas Keuchel with an AL-high 17 wins after throwing eight shutout innings in Thursday’s 5-0 win over the Rangers. Hernandez is 3-0 with a 1.88 ERA over his past three starts and has now beaten Texas in all four of his starts against the Rangers this season.

1B Mark Trumbo continues to pour on the offense. His two-run double in Thursday’s first inning gave Trumbo hits in five consecutive at-bats and seven of his last eight. Trumbo went 2-for-4 and now has a 12-game hitting streak (18-for-48, .375). He went 9-for-16 with a home run and five RBIs during the Texas series.