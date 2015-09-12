RHP Hisashi Iwakuma pitched six great innings Friday night before falling apart in the seventh. He had allowed just three hits over six scoreless innings, then Colorado used five consecutive one-out hits to take a 3-0 lead in the seventh. Over 6 1/3 innings, Iwakuma gave up eight hits and three runs while striking out six. He also served up his 16th home run -- a three-run shot by Colorado rookie call-up Dustin Garneau -- in 16 starts this season.

LHP James Paxton is expected to be activated from the 15-day disabled list -- finally -- in time to make Sunday’s start against Colorado. The young southpaw has been out since late May, originally with a strained finger but also due to a series of minor maladies that plagued him during his rehab. Paxton has not officially been named starter for Sunday’s game, but manager Lloyd McClendon said Friday afternoon that he is “trending” toward giving Paxton the start.

3B Kyle Seager hit his 24th home run of the season Friday night, leaving him one short of his career high achieved last year.

LHP Roenis Elias will be seeking his first win since June 19 when he takes the mound Saturday night. The 27-year-old starter has been in and out of Seattle’s rotation and has gone 0-4 over his past six starts.

CF James Jones got his second start of the season as leadoff hitter, and the September call-up made some noise at the top of Seattle’s order on Friday. Jones doubled in the third inning and had a leadoff walk in the sixth -- only to get stranded in both frames. He went 1-for-2 before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth.

DH Nelson Cruz couldn’t follow up on his heroic performance of Thursday night. After returning to the lineup to hit his 40thhome run of the season one day earlier, Cruz went 0-for-4 with a strikeout and a groundout into a double play Friday. He was in the on-deck circle when teammate Kyle Seager struck out with two runners on base to end Friday’s 4-2 loss to Colorado.

1B Mark Trumbo went 0-for-3 Friday night, putting an end to his 12-game hitting streak. Trumbo hit .375 (18-for-48) during the streak.