LHP James Paxton was named Sunday’s starter, meaning he’s scheduled to make his first appearance since May 28. Paxton was 3-3 with a 3.70 ERA over 10 starts before a strained left middle finger landed him on the disabled list. Several health setbacks kept Paxton on the DL longer than expected.

SS Jimmy Rollins pinch-ran for the second straight game Saturday but did not start because he experienced tenderness in his sore right index finger following a hitting and throwing session earlier in the week. “I think we want to stay away from doing any more hitting or throwing until this (Arizona) series is over,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. Rollins has not played in the field since Sunday.

LHP Roenis Elias was dominant at times against Colorado. He retired the first nine batters, seven by way of strikeout, and didn’t allow a hit until the fourth. That leadoff single by Colorado SS Cristhian Adames ended up being the only hit Elias served up during his 5 1/3-inning performance, which also included three walks and a costly error that led to a pair of unearned runs in the fifth.

DH Nelson Cruz hit his 41st home run of the season, setting a new personal mark for homers in a season. Cruz had 40 home runs with the Orioles last season. He is tied with Baltimore’s Chris Davis for the American League lead. The only player to lead the AL in homers in back-to-back years since 2003 has been Toronto’s Jose Bautista, in 2010 and 2011.

2B Robinson Cano hit his 16th home run of the season Saturday -- it was also his 50th extra-base hit this year -- and he did it in impressive fashion. Cano’s 438-foot blast to right field to lead off the second inning gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead. Cano had 14 home runs last season.

OF Franklin Gutierrez was in the lineup for the first time in a week Saturday, having missed six games with a pelvic condition before serving as a pinch hitter in Friday’s game. He struck out his first time up but bounced back to hit a solo home run in the fifth. It was Gutierrez’s 12th home run of the season.

1B Jesus Montero hit his first home run in more than a month when he took Colorado starter Yohan Flande deep in the fourth inning. Montero now has three home runs.