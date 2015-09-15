SS Ketel Marte stole two bases in the fourth inning Sunday, leading to Seattle’s first run of the game. Marte has seven stolen bases since his July 31 debut.

RHP Taijuan Walker is scheduled to start Monday’s series opener against the Angels, and there is a chance it could be his final outing of the season. Walker came into the season with an innings limit of somewhere north of 150 and already is at 162 2/3. However, manager Lloyd McClendon said the team has not yet decided whether to give Walker another start, adding: “Theoretically, we could probably take him to 180, 185 (innings). We’ll see what our eyes tell us.”

LHP James Paxton made his first start since May 28 on Sunday, but he lasted only three-plus innings. Paxton threw 66 pitches, allowing three runs (two earned) while walking three and notching four strikeouts. Paxton was solid early but started to lose his control in the fourth.

LHP Vidal Nuno made a relief appearance Sunday, four days after throwing seven shutout innings as a starter in a win over Texas. Nuno came on in the seventh inning Sunday against Colorado and got the only two batters he faced to ground into fielder’s choice outs.

CF Brad Miller was a last-minute scratch because of neck spasms. James Jones replaced him in the lineup and went 0-for-3.