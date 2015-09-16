CF Shawn O‘Malley took a ball off his left temple in Monday’s second inning, momentarily leaving him in the dirt. O‘Malley was trying to get back to second base when Angels C Carlos Perez made an attempt to catch him leaning, and Perez’s throw hit him in the side of the head as O‘Malley made a head-first slide. A team trainer came out to check on O‘Malley, who was able to stay in the game.

RHP Taijuan Walker may have made his final start of the 2015 season Monday night, and he made it a good one. The 23-year-old starter allowed one run off four hits over seven innings, with seven strikeouts. He has now thrown 169 2/3 innings this season and could be shut down -- or, at least, have a start skipped -- as the Mariners try to protect their top prospect’s arm.

UT Brad Miller (neck spasms) was not in the lineup Monday, but he came on to pinch-run in the seventh and stayed in the game as a replacement for 2B Robinson Cano in the eighth and ninth.

2B Robinson Cano went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored before being lifted for a pinch runner in Monday’s seventh inning. Pinch runner Stefen Romero also came around to score in the six-run seventh.

RHP Felix Hernandez enters his scheduled Tuesday start with a three-game winning streak. Hernandez has gone eight innings in each of those starts, allowing five runs over 24 innings (1.88 ERA). Hernandez has dominated the Angels this season, having gone 3-0 with a 0.67 ERA over four starts.

RF Seth Smith drove in three of Seattle’s first four runs with a two-run homer and an RBI double over the first seven innings. He went 2-for-5 in the 10-1 win over the Angels.