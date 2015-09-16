CF Shawn O‘Malley was not in the lineup Tuesday after taking a thrown ball to the temple in Monday’s win. He came on to pinch-hit in the ninth Tuesday and struck out to end the game.

RHP Taijuan Walker will skip his next start, manager Lloyd McClendon said Tuesday. McClendon added that he has not yet decided whether Walker will pitch again this season as the Mariners try to protect the healthy 23-year-old’s arm for the future. Walker has already thrown 169 2/3 innings this season, the most he has thrown at any level in his career.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is healthy and pitching every five days, which is the first step toward the free-agent-to-be getting paid this offseason. Iwakuma is one of the second-tier starters who are set to become free agents, and he could do something to help himself with a strong close to the season. Iwakuma is scheduled to start in Wednesday’s series finale, which would be his 17th start of the season. He missed 2 1/2 months with a strained lat muscle.

SS Jimmy Rollins (finger) took batting practice with the team Tuesday, and he appeared as a pinch runner in the Dodgers’ 16-inning loss. He will be re-evaluated Wednesday. Manager Don Mattingly refused to say if Rollins would regain the regular shortstop role from rookie Corey Seager when he is healthy.

LHP Vidal Nuno will return to the rotation after making one appearance out of the bullpen over the weekend. Nuno is scheduled to start Saturday’s game in Texas. It would be his seventh start of the season.

DH Nelson Cruz hit his 42nd home run of the season, the most by a Seattle player since Ken Griffey Jr. led the American League with 48 in 1999. Alex Rodriguez had 41 home runs for Seattle in 2000.

LF Franklin Gutierrez hit his 13th home run of the season, and his 10th since Aug. 5, on Tuesday night. Gutierrez has been limited by an intestinal issue that forces him to sit out at least one out of every three games. With 10 home runs over 79 at-bats in August and September, Gutierrez has made the Mariners dream about what kind of production he might provide over a full season if healthy.

RF Seth Smith found a unique way to score in the fourth inning Tuesday, using his hustle to come around from first base on a Franklin Gutierrez base hit. On what appeared to be a hit-and-run, Gutierrez singled into the gap in left-center field, and Smith surprised the Angels by rounding third base. Los Angeles SS Erick Aybar, the cutoff man, threw to second base instead of to home, allowing Smith to slide in uncontested.