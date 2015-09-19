SS Ketel Marte went 2-for-4 Friday with two doubles and two RBIs. He extended his hitting streak to seven games at .370 (10-27), matching his career high. He also hit in seven straight from Aug. 14-21. Marte has his second career game with two doubles and third with multiple extra-base hits.

RHP Taijuan Walker is getting skipped in his next start and could be shut down for the remainder of the season. The 23-year-old is remaining ready to pitch, but with Seattle essentially out of the playoff race, the club could take the cautious route. Walker has pitched a career-high 169 2/3 innings this season after logging 120 1/3 during an injury-plagued 2014.

3B Kyle Seager went 2-for-4 Friday with an RBI against Texas. He is batting .397 (31-78) in his last 20 games beginning Aug. 28 and is hitting .373 (22-59) in September. Seager is a career .348 (56-161) in 41 career games at Globe Life Park.

LHP Vidal Nuno is scheduled to make his 29th appearance with Seattle this season and seventh start Saturday at Texas. He is 1-2 with a 3.21 ERA (20 ER, 56.0 IP) in 28 games with the Mariners and overall is 1-3, 2.94 ERA (23 ER, 69.2 IP) in 31 games/six starts with the Mariners/D-backs. Nuno allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings in a 6-0 victory over Texas on Sept. 9 at Safeco Field.

OF Nelson Cruz will likely remain at DH for the Texas series. Cruz could return to right field against Kansas City.