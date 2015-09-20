SS Ketel Marte continues to make things happen from the leadoff spot. He opened Saturday’s game with a double and finished 2 for 4 with two doubles. Marte now has a career high eight game hitting streak and he has four doubles and three runs scored in the streak. It’s the third hitting streak of at least five games for Marte since he came up to Seattle on July 31.

3B Kyle Seager had just one hit Saturday, but he’s still hitting .345 in his career at Globe Life Park. Seager has 27 runs scored, 15 doubles, seven home runs and 25 RBI in 42 games in Arlington.

DH Nelson Cruz kept his hitting streak vs. the Rangers going Saturday night with a single in the third inning. That single gave Cruz hits in all 15 games the Mariners have played against his former team. Cruz is now a .407 hitter vs. Texas this year with 11 runs, three doubles, one triple, six home runs and 12 RBI.

LF Franklin Gutierrez hit his 14th homer in just his 140th at-bat Saturday night. His solo homer tied him with Ken Phelps as the only player on club history to have at least 14 home runs in fewer than 200 at-bats. Phelps hit 14 in 190 at-bats during the 1998 season. He also has seven home runs and 15 RBI in hi last 14 games.