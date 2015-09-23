RHP Hisashi Iwakuma struck out a season best 10 Royals in seven scoreless innings. He is 7-2 since coming off the disabled list in July. “He’s throwing the ball extremely well,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said.

RF/DH Nelson Cruz will likely be restricted to designated hitter duties for the remainder of the season. He missed six games in September with a right quad strain. Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said it “might be” April before Cruz returns to the outfield. “I would think so,” McClendon said. McClendon has started 80 games in the outfield this season.

2B Robinson Cano went 2-for-3 with two home runs, his career 15th multi-homer game and the second this season. He is one hit shy of 2,000.

RHP Felix Hernandez said he would not miss a start after leaving in the sixth inning Sunday with a tender elbow.

1B Jesus Montero replaced Logan Morrison, making his 21st start at first base. Montero went 2-for-5 with a home run. He is hitting .500, 12-for-24, in six games at Kansas City.

1B Logan Morrison was not with the team, but with his wife for the birth of their first child, a daughter, born Tuesday. Manager Lloyd McClendon said, he “would imagine” Morrison would miss a couple of days. Morrison grew up in Kansas City suburbs and went to Maple Woods Community College, the same school as Albert Pujols.