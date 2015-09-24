SS Ketel Marte had three hits and drove in two runs with a fifth-inning triple. He stretched his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games and raised his average to .298 in 47 games.

LHP James Paxton will make his third start Thursday since coming off the disabled list. He recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts in seven scoreless innings on Sept. 24, 2013 in his lone start against the Royals.

2B Robinson Cano’s two-out single in the eighth was his career 2,000th hit. “I feel blessed,” Cano said. “I‘m thankful that I have this year that I feel healthy. Like I said, it doesn’t mean too much because we were losing. Winning would have been better. I would be dancing.” Cano also got his 1,000th hit off the Royals in July 2010.

RHP Felix Hernandez will start Saturday, instead of Friday, giving his tender elbow an extra day of rest. The Mariners’ notes had Hernandez starting Friday against the Angels. “I made a mistake,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He was Saturday all the time.” Hernandez left his Sunday start in the sixth inning with elbow tightness. McClendon said he does not know “yet” who will start Friday.

1B Logan Morrison rejoined the club Wednesday after being away Tuesday, when his wife gave birth to the couple’s first child at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday in Seattle. Morrison said he caught a 4:30 p.m. flight and arrived at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in Kansas City. “Not much (sleep),” Morrison said. “Came out of the hospital couch thing. It wasn’t really comfortable, but whatever. I‘m here now. It’s a pretty crazy feeling to hold your daughter for the first time. Everybody was telling me ‘you’re going to be over the moon, I can’t even tell you the feeling you’re going to get’ and they were right. I thought hitting homers was the coolest thing but that ... that’s a little cooler.” He was not in the lineup as Mark Trumbo started at first, but came in in the eighth as a defensive replacement.