SS Ketel Marte opened the game with a bunt single. That extended his hitting streak to a dozen games. He is hitting .395 during the streak with five doubles, two triples and six RBIs. He also walked and has reached bases two or more times in 10 straight games.

SS Ketel Marte’s 12-game hitting streak entering Friday night’s play is the longest by a Mariners’ shortstop in eight years. Yuniesky Betancourt complied a 20-game streak in 2007.

LHP James Paxton left after only 33 pitches and in the second inning with a broken finger nail. He also had to leave a start with Triple-A Tacoma with the same thing. “In Tacoma I probably stayed in a little longer and it got a little worse than it is right now,” Morrison said. “I‘m frustrated. It’s hard. I want to be out there pitching and stuff like this keeps on happening. I just have to keep on going, come out the other side and just deal with it.”

LHP Vidal Nuno will make his eighth start and 30th appearance Friday against the Angels. He is 1-3 with a 4.75 ERA in seven Seattle starts after being acquired in a June 3 trade from the Diamondbacks. Manager Lloyd McClendon said he anticipate Nuno would remain in the rotation for the remainder of the season.

LHP Vidal Nuno is the first graduate of Baker University, an NAIA college in Kansas, to play in the major leagues in more than a century. RHP Zip Zabel pitched for the Chicago Cubs from 1913-15.

1B Logan Morrison opened the ninth with his 17th home run into the Mariners’ bullpen in the 10-4 loss to the Royals. “It’s cool, but it’s kind of insignificant in the scheme of things,” Morrison said. “Personally, it was a good swing on a good pitch to hit. If it’s early in the game with somebody on base when I could have done that, it could have been a different story.”