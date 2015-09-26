SS Ketel Marte’s 12-game hitting streak entering Friday night’s play is the longest by a Mariners’ shortstop in eight years. Yuniesky Betancourt complied a 20-game streak in 2007.

SS Ketel Marte saw his 12-game hitting streak end Friday night. The 21-year-old Dominican went 0-for-5 and struck out twice in the Mariners’ 8-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Marte’s hitting streak was the longest by a Mariners shortstop since 2007, when Yuniesky Betancourt hit in 20 successive games.

RHP Taijuan Walker will no longer pitch this season after throwing 169 2/3 innings. Walker, 23, stayed on the disabled list for nearly 10 weeks last year because of right shoulder impingement. Walker ends the season with an 11-8 record and a 4.56 ERA. The right-hander ranks second on the club in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts.

3B Kyle Seager set a personal high for hits in a season Friday night. Seager lined a single to right-center field in the fifth inning for his 161st hit of the season. The third baseman amassed 160 hits in 2013, his second full season. Seager finished 2-for-5 and struck out once in the Mariners’ 8-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

LHP Vidal Nuno is the first graduate of Baker University, an NAIA college in Kansas, to play in the major leagues in more than a century. RHP Zip Zabel pitched for the Chicago Cubs from 1913-15.

CF Brad Miller registered his 31st multi-hit game of the season Friday night. Miller went 2-for-2, walked and drove in a run during the Mariners’ 8-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. In his past 45 games, Miller is batting .309 (42-for-136) with nine doubles, two home runs, 17 RBIs and 16 runs scored.

DH Nelson Cruz moved into a tie with the Baltimore Orioles’ Chris Davis for the most home runs in the major leagues Friday night. Cruz propelled a 97 mph fastball from Los Angeles Angels RHP Garrett Richards over the left-field fence for his 43rd homer of the season. Cruz, who finished 1-for-4 with a walk, reached 90 RBIs for the third time in the past four seasons. Cruz remains fifth in American League hitting with a .308 average.

RHP Felix Hernandez seeks to match his career high in victories Saturday night when he faces the Los Angeles Angels. The American League’s Cy Young Award recipient in 2010 won 19 games in 2009. Hernandez needs two more not only to become a 20-game winner for the first time but also to tie Jamie Moyer for the most career victories in club history.

1B Logan Morrison had two hits and drove in two runs during the Mariners’ 8-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. Morrison hit run-scoring singles in the second and eighth innings before finishing 2-for-4 with a strikeout. Morrison ranks fourth on the team with 53 RBIs.