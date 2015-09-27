SS Ketel Marte hit his first major-league home run Saturday night. On a 1-1 count, Marte propelled an 83 mph changeup from Angels LHP Andrew Heaney into the left-field bullpen in the top of the third inning. The 21-year-old rookie from the Dominican Republic finished 1-for-4 with a strikeout and has hit in 14 of his past 15 games. During that span, Marte is batting .351 (20-for-57) with that homer, five doubles, two triples and seven RBIs.

RHP Hishashi Iwakuma seeks his third consecutive win and his fourth in five starts Sunday when he faces the Angels. Since an 11-5 loss to the A’s on Aug. 24, Iwakuma had not allowed more than three runs in any of his ensuing five starts. During those 31 1/3 innings, the right-hander conceded just 27 hits, seven runs and seven walks while amassing 34 strikeouts. Iwakuma enters Sunday’s game having thrown four successive quality starts.

LHP Vidal Nuno will start Tuesday night against the Astros. Manager Lloyd McClendon made the announcement before Saturday night’s 3-2 loss to the Angels. Nuno threw just 67 pitches in 4 1/3 innings Friday night and took the loss in an 8-4 decision.

C Jesus Sucre caught two runners off base Saturday night. Sucre dispatched Angels SS Erick Aybar as he was trying to steal second in the first inning. Then in the sixth, Sucre picked off C Chris Iannetta, with video replay overturning the original call that ruled Iannetta safe. At the plate, Sucre was 0-for-4 with a strikeout.

DH Nelson Cruz remains fifth in the American League batting race as his average stayed at .308 after Saturday night’s 3-2 loss to the Angels. Cruz went 2-for-3, walked and struck out. He has not finished a season with an average higher than .300 since 2010 when he batted .318 for the Texas Rangers.

RHP Felix Hernandez will not win 20 games this season. Hernandez left Saturday night’s game against the Angels after six innings with the score tied 2-2. The American League’s Cy Young Award winner in 2010 had to win his final two starts to reach 20 for the first time in his career. Hernandez allowed two runs, eight hits, a walk and two wild pitches in six innings while collecting six strikeouts. The right-hander needs nine strikeouts to pass Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven among pitchers who have amassed 2,000 career strikeouts before turning 30. Blyleven has the third-highest total (2,250) compared with Hernandez’s 2,142.