LHP James Paxton (torn fingernail) is highly unlikely to start Wednesday, and is only “50-50” to pitch again this season, Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said.

OF Stefen Romero hasn’t played since running into the outfield wall on Sept. 23 at Kansas City. McClendon said he has a “serious contusion” and may not return this season.

2B Robinson Cano singled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, the longest active streak in the majors. This is his second 11-game streak of the season, with the other coming April 13-25. Cano has been battling a muscle strain, but Lloyd McClendon said he would play during the Astros series since Houston is in a playoff chase.