FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
September 30, 2015 / 5:52 AM / 2 years ago

Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP James Paxton (torn fingernail) is highly unlikely to start Wednesday, and is only “50-50” to pitch again this season, Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said.

OF Stefen Romero hasn’t played since running into the outfield wall on Sept. 23 at Kansas City. McClendon said he has a “serious contusion” and may not return this season.

DH Nelson Cruz and 2B Robinson Cano have been battling muscle strains, but Lloyd McClendon said both would play during the Astros series since Houston is in a playoff chase. They may get some rest during the season-ending series against Oakland.

2B Robinson Cano singled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, the longest active streak in the majors. This is his second 11-game streak of the season, with the other coming April 13-25. Cano has been battling a muscle strain, but Lloyd McClendon said he would play during the Astros series since Houston is in a playoff chase.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.