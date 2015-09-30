CF Shawn O‘Malley came through again for the Mariners with a tiebreaking, two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded in the eighth inning. The hit lead Seattle to a 6-4 win over Houston. The rookie is batting .297 this season.

RHP Mayckol Guaipe may in line to make his first major league start Wednesday; if he does, it won’t last long. The Mariners plan on using a reliever to start the game against Houston and then go with a pitcher-by-committee system. Guaipe appears to be one of the top candidates to make the start, if for no other reason than his 35 career starts at the minor league level. Veteran LHP Joe Beimel is the only current reliever with more than three career starts in the big leagues (23), but the 38-year-old specialist seems unlikely to start Wednesday. RHP Tom Wilhelmsen started two games last season, but he pitched 1 2/3 innings Tuesday night in his closer role.

LHP James Paxton was shut down for the remainder of the season and isn’t expected to pitch again until the Arizona Fall League. Manager Lloyd McClendon announced Tuesday that a torn left middle fingernail will cost Paxton his final scheduled start.

RHP Carson Smith came in earlier than usual Tuesday night, when he opened the seventh inning in a 4-4 game. Smith, the Mariners’ setup man, pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief before closer Tom Wilhelmsen came on with one out in the eighth and ultimately earned the win.

2B Robinson Cano hit his 20th home run of the season Tuesday, a two-run shot in the sixth inning. The home run tied the score 4-4 and gave Cano a 20-homer season for the sixth time in his career. Cano had five consecutive 20-home run seasons before hitting just 14 in his first year as a Mariner in 2014.