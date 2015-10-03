OF Tyler O‘Neill, who hit .260 with 32 home runs at Class A Bakersfield, was named one of Seattle’s co-players-of-the-year in the organization’s minor league awards that were given out Friday.

2B Robinson Cano will undergo offseason surgery for a sports hernia.

1B Jesus Montero, who spent most of the season at Triple-A Tacoma, was named one of Seattle’s co-players-of-the-year in the organization’s minor league awards that were given out Friday. Montero hit .355 with 18 home runs and 85 RBIs in 98 games at Tacoma.