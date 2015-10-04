SS Ketel Marte reached base in four of five plate opportunities on Saturday. Marte reached twice on errors and added a bunt single in the ninth.

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen converted his first 13 save opportunities of the season, but he has failed in each of his past two chances. After giving up his first blown save of the season last weekend, Wilhelmsen gave up the score-tying run in the ninth inning on Saturday to blow another.

LHP Vidal Nuno has been one of the more valuable pitchers on the Mariners’ staff this season, despite his 1-4 record and 5.36 ERA as a starter. Nuno, who is scheduled to start Sunday’s season finale, has been just what the injury-plagued team needed as its bullpen struggled and its rotation lost players to injuries, trade and innings limitations. Nuno finishes the season as part of a rotation that was so ravaged that the Mariners had to use a bullpen-by-committee approach to one game last week. Nuno brings a 1-1 record and 2.45 ERA at home into the Sunday game at Safeco Field.

C Jesus Sucre has a three-game hitting streak that is modest by baseball standards but monumental when it comes to Seattle catchers this season. Sucre went 1-for-5 on Saturday and is now 5-for-11 in the past three games, raising his season batting average from .124 to .153. On a team whose only other catching options are John Hicks (.063) and Steven Baron (0-for-11), that .153 looks pretty good.

LHP Roenis Elias saved one of his worst outings of the season for the last one. Elias couldn’t even get an out in the third inning of Friday’s game, having allowed the first three batters to reach base before he was yanked after just 51 pitches. In his two-inning start, Elias allowed seven hits and four runs while walking three.

DH Nelson Cruz pulled a groin during the ninth inning on Saturday and was lifted for a pinch hitter in the 12th. He is unlikely to be available for Sunday’s finale, manager Lloyd McClendon said after the game.

2B Robinson Cano extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a first-inning single on Saturday. It’s the longest current streak in baseball and the longest of Cano’s career.