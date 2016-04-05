FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
April 6, 2016 / 4:15 AM / a year ago

Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Mike Montgomery followed the Hernandez start with two dominant innings. He struck out the side in the eighth inning and didn’t allow a hit in his two frames. Not bad for a converted starter. “He’s never been a reliever before,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “We like what we saw coming out of spring training. He started to get a feel for it. I thought he was just outstanding today.”

3B Kyle Seager, who has feasted on Texas pitching throughout his career, was at it again Monday. Seager drilled a solo homer off Cole Hamels to right-center to open the second inning. It was the 15th career homer for Seager against the Rangers. That’s five more than he has against any other team. “It was just a fastball,” Seager said. “I missed the first fastball, and then, I think, with a guy like him (Hamels) you’ve got to be aggressive when you get the pitches, because you don’t get too many of them.”

2B Robinson Cano, who had a torrid spring training with seven home runs, continued that with his first-inning blast off Cole Hamels. The homer was his first-ever on Opening Day. The homer was the lone hit for Cano, but it extended a hitting streak dating back to last season to 17 games.

RHP Felix Hernandez suffered his first-ever loss on Opening Day. Hernandez was 6-0 in openers coming into Monday’s game. He allowed just one earned run, but said he struggled with his command. Despite the loss, Hernandez made history as he became the all-time major-league leader in innings pitched for Venezuelan natives with 2,268 1/3 innings pitched. He passed Freddy Garcia.

