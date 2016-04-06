LHP Mike Montgomery didn’t pitch in Tuesday’s game, but his Monday impact was still being felt. His two hitless innings showed the promise of what he could do from the left side of a bullpen that has plenty of question marks. “I‘m whatever they want me to be,” the converted starter said. “I think I can get the job done, for sure. I feel comfortable. I’ve been doing it for almost a month now.”

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma saw his five-start winning streak against the Rangers end as he received a no-decision in his five-inning start. Iwakuma is still 6-0 against the Rangers since Aug. 16, 2013, with a 2.87 ERA. He won both his starts against the Rangers in 2015.

2B Robinson Cano’s solo home run in the eighth inning was his second of the season and extended a hitting streak dating back to last year at 18 games. The power game has been big for Cano this year. He had seven home runs in spring training and had hits in 10 of his last 11 games in the Cactus League. He became just the fifth player in Seattle history to homer in the first two games of the season. The last was Richie Sexson in 2007.

C Chris Iannetta, who got off to a horrible start last year with the Angels, is making up for lost time. Iannetta started 2015 in a 1-for-21 slump and didn’t collect his first RBI until the 16th game of the season. He has three hits and two walks in his first five at-bats with Seattle, and he put the Mariners up 1-0 with a second-inning single Tuesday. He also was hit by the pitch in the eighth inning, changing the complexion of the game. “I‘m really happy to see him get off to a good start,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “He was concerned in spring training. He struggled mightily last year out of the gate and really has been a slow starter throughout his career.”