1B Dae-Ho Lee turned his first major-league hit into a memorable one Friday night. The 33-year-old rookie from South Korea homered in his Safeco Field debut. He followed his solo shot in the fifth inning by going deep again in the seventh ... only to fly out to deep center field. Lee went 1-for-3 in his first home game as a Mariner.

RHP Taijuan Walker was decent in his season debut Friday night, although he gave up seven hits and needed 100 pitches just to get through six innings. Walker allowed two runs and struck out four without issuing a walk. He was not involved in the decision.

RHP Steve Cishek allowed the first run scored on the Mariners bullpen this season when he served up a solo home run to Oakland’s Chris Coghlan on Friday night. Cishek gave up two hits and took the loss. The bullpen has now allowed just three hits and one run over 12 innings.

RHP Nathan Karns is scheduled to make his Mariners debut on Saturday night. Karns, 28, went 7-5 with a 3.67 ERA over 26 starts and one relief appearance with the Rays last season. He entered spring training in a battle with LHP James Paxton for the No. 5 spot in Seattle’s rotation, earning it while going 2-1 with a 5.46 ERA in Cactus League play while Paxton faltered.

2B Robinson Cano has hit safely in all four of Seattle’s games this season after a 1-for-4 performance Friday night. But he didn’t hit a home run, ending a streak of three consecutive game with a homer.