RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is scheduled to face the Rangers for the second time in less than a week when the Mariners host Texas on Monday night. Iwakuma helped beat the Rangers 10-2 last Tuesday, allowing six hits and two runs while settling with a no-decision over five innings. Iwakuma walked three batters in that game, something he did only three times over his 48 combined starts during the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Since 2013, Iwakuma owns an 8-1 record and 2.92 ERA against Texas.

3B Kyle Seager came out of an 0-for-11 slump with a leadoff double in Sunday’s 10th inning. It went for naught as the Mariners were unable to move him over on an afternoon when they went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

2B Robinson Cano had his five-game hitting streak snapped with an 0-for-4 performance in the loss to Oakland. He drew a walk in his first at-bat and has now reached base safely in 31 consecutive games, dating back to last season, for the longest streak in the AL.

RHP Felix Hernandez turned in another dominating performance Sunday but had to settle for a no-decision. In his 2016 home debut, Hernandez tossed seven shutout innings while allowing just three hits and striking out 10. He left the game with a 1-0 lead before reliever Joel Peralta allowed the score-tying homer to Oakland’s Marcus Semien to open the eighth.

RHP Joel Peralta blew a chance to set up a save opportunity for closer Steve Cishek on Sunday. He came on for starter Felix Hernandez to open the eighth inning, with Seattle clinging to a 1-0 lead, and promptly gave up a solo homer to the first batter he faced.