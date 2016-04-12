LHP Mike Montgomery made a pretty successful transition to the Mariners’ bullpen, but the converted starter had a rough night Monday. He allowed four runs on six hits over two innings. After replacing starter Hisashi Iwakuma in the seventh inning of a 3-1, Montgomery got tagged often as the Rangers opened up a 7-1 lead on the way to a 7-3 victory at Safeco Field.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma got touched up for eight hits in his Monday start against Texas, but he was able to wiggle out of it with only three runs allowed over six innings. Iwakuma struck out seven and didn’t give up a home run, helping his cause, but it wasn’t nearly enough to give Seattle its first win by a starting pitcher this season.

LHP Charlie Furbush, who is on the 15-day disabled list and hasn’t pitched since last July because of tendinitis in his biceps and shoulder, started throwing on the side Monday. It is a small first step toward his much-awaited return to the mound, although no timetable has been set.

LHP Wade Miley made his Mariners debut against the Rangers last week, and it didn’t go well. While he avoided the loss -- Seattle won 9-5 -- Miley allowed five runs on seven hits over six innings at Texas. He is scheduled to make his home debut as a Mariner on Tuesday against those same Rangers.

RHP Joaquin Benoit, 38, is shut down for at least a few days as he battles tightness in his right shoulder and back. Benoit has been working as the Mariners’ main setup man to closer Steve Cishek, and he has yet to allow a hit or run -- he has walked three -- in two innings this season.

DH Nelson Cruz hit his second home run of the season, a two-run shot in the eighth inning Monday. Cruz drove in all three of the Mariners’ runs in a 7-3 loss to Texas.