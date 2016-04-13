RHP Taijuan Walker is scheduled to make his second start of the homestand Wednesday afternoon at Safeco Field. Walker was effective in his season debut last Friday, but he had to settle for a no-decision in a loss to the A‘s. Walker has a 1-1 record and 4.15 ERA in four appearances (three starts) against the Rangers over his career.

LHP Wade Miley was making his home debut with Seattle on Tuesday.

LHP Wade Miley got off to a good start in his home debut as a Mariner by tossing two hitless innings, but things really unraveled in the third. Four consecutive singles opened up a 2-0 Texas lead before Rangers slugger Adrian Beltre tacked on a three-run homer to put Miley in a 5-0 hole. Miley got through six innings and allowed six runs on 10 hits

3B Kyle Seager went 0-for-3 Tuesday and is now 2-for-17 during the current homestand. Seager is hitting .179 this season.

LF Nori Aoki extended his hitting streak to seven games with a fifth-inning single Tuesday night. Aoki has hit safely in all seven games this season but has a modest .258 batting average.

SS Luis Sardinas got a rare start Tuesday and went 1-for-4 out of the No. 2 spot in the lineup.

2B Robinson Cano has fallen into his first slump of the season, having gone hitless in his last 14 at-bats after an 0-for-4 performance Tuesday.