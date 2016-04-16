RHP Joaquin Benoit (right shoulder stiffness) has responded well to treatment and playing catch, manager Scott Servais said Friday. Benoit has not pitched since last Friday.

RHP Joaquin Benoit (right shoulder stiffness) was available Friday after not pitching for a week. Manager Scott Servais said Benoit’s shoulder has responded to playing catch and subsequent treatment. Benoit had stiffness in his right shoulder during spring training and was slowed during bullpen sessions and exhibition games.

2B Robinson Cano made his third return to Yankee Stadium and still heard some boos when he walked to the plate. While Cano said his time with the Yankees from 2005 to 2013 is always special, he also said he has moved on. “I‘m used to the West Coast,” Cano said. “We have a lot of fun, the fans have been great, it’s a good organization and teammates. They make you feel really good.” Cano had two hits in his seventh game as a visiting player to New York on Friday and has a hit in his last 13 road games, the longest active streak in baseball.

RHP Felix Hernandez can become Seattle’s all-time strikeout leader when he faces the Yankees on Saturday afternoon. Hernandez has 2,158 career strikeouts since joining the Mariners in 2005 and is four shy of the club record set by Randy Johnson between 1989 and 1998. Hernandez has totaled 115 strikeouts in 133 career innings during his 19 starts against the Yankees and is 9-6 with a 3.18 ERA in those starts. Hernandez last pitched Sunday against Oakland, when he didn’t get a decision after allowing three hits in seven scoreless innings of Seattle’s 2-1 loss.

C Chris Iannetta had his best day in his first two weeks with the Mariners on Friday when he had three hits and was on base four times. He had two hits in 18 at-bats with seven strikeouts during Seattle’s six-game homestand but had two singles sandwiched around a two-run homer in the fifth inning. Those hits gave Iannetta his first game with at least three RBIs since July 21 and his first game with at least three hits since May 18 and they all came against right-handed pitchers, whom he had been 0-for-9 against.

OF/DH Seth Smith batted second for the second straight game and made his fourth start as the Mariners designated hitter. Smith has been dealing with a slightly strained right groin which he also had during spring training. Manager Scott Servais said Smith is not at 100 percent and probably is not ready to play consecutive games. Smith was on base twice Friday and scored a run before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning.