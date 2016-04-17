RHP Hisashi Iwakuma will make his third start of the season on Sunday in New York and will be opposing former Japanese teammate RHP Masahiro Tanaka. Iwakuma last pitched Monday against the Texas Rangers and allowed three runs and eight hits in six innings. He will be making his 100th career start in the majors and is 2-2 with a 3.30 ERA in five career starts against the Yankees.

3B Kyle Seeger had Saturday off from the starting lineup. Seeger is batting .132 (5-for-38), is hitless in his last 13 at-bats and is 2-for-16 lifetime against New York LHP CC Sabathia.

RHP Joaquin Benoit pitched for the first time since April 8 and threw 20 pitches during the eighth inning. He had been unavailable since then because of right shoulder stiffness that lingered from spring training. Before Saturday, he had been responding to playing catch and subsequent treatment.

2B Robinson Cano had the go-ahead single in the fifth inning and is batting .310 (18-for-58) during his 14-game road hitting streak. He heard some boos from fans at Yankee Stadium on Saturday and in his last 40 road games, Cano is hitting .333 (65-for-195)

RHP Felix Hernandez will likely become the Mariners’ career strikeout leader during his next start. Hernandez struck out four on Saturday and matched Hall of Famer Randy Johnson with 2,162 strikeouts. Hernandez tied Johnson when he struck out SS Didi Gregorius looking on a close pitch to end the fifth inning. It was Hernandez’s 109h and final pitch. Hernandez’s high pitch count was due to six walks, which equaled a career high. It was the fourth time that Hernandez issued six walks and first time since April 5, 2010, at Oakland. Hernandez said he felt fine in pregame warmups, but his mechanics were not working effectively. He has 13 walks in his first three starts and last year Hernandez did not walk his 13th hitter until his ninth start.