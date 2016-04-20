LHP Wade Miley, in his first two starts this season, did not walk a batter in a combined 12 innings. However, in the fourth inning Tuesday Miley walked four in the span of five batters, including two bases-loaded walks. “He just fell out of whack mechanically, started rushing his pitches and couldn’t get through it,” said manager Scott Servais.

3B Kyle Seager came into Tuesday’s game hitting .119 for the season and mired in an 0-for-17 hitless streak. That streak went to 0-for-18 before Seager singled in the fourth inning and then homered in the sixth. No surprise there. Seager has a .384 (48-125) career batting average against the Indians. His career batting average at Progressive Field is .418 (28-67). “I’ve been rolling over on a lot of balls, but tonight I felt good,” Seager said. “On the single, it was nice to hit a ball to left field on a line.”

C Mike Zunino is hitting .447 with six home runs and 15 RBI in nine games for the Mariners’ Triple-A Tacoma affiliate.

C Mike Zunino, who hit .174 last year for the Mariners, is hitting .447 in his first nine games at Triple-A Tacoma. Zunino was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for the week of April 7-17. Through April 18, he had hit home runs in five consecutive games, and had six home runs overall and 15 RBIs.

C Humberto Quintero was assigned to to a minor league contract on Tuesday.

2B Robinson Cano had a double in the eighth inning and has now hit safely in 16 consecutive road games. That’s the second-longest active streak, behind the Cubs’ Dexter Fowler, who had hit safely in 19 straight road games entering his game Tuesday. Cano Tuesday also appeared in his 1,700th career major league game, which ranks 12th among active players.