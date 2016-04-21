RHP Taijuan Walker shut down the Cleveland Indians again Wednesday night, which is becoming something of a habit. Walker pitched six innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits with six strikeouts and no walks. In three career starts vs. the Indians, Walker is 3-0 with a 0.45 ERA. In 20 innings, he has allowed one earned run on 13 hits, with 20 strikeouts and two walks. “They are a very aggressive lineup so I try to use my off-speed stuff to keep them off balance,” Walker said.

RHP Steve Cishek, the Mariners’ closer, closed out Wednesday night’s win emphatically. Cishek retired the side in order in the ninth inning, getting two of the three outs on strikeouts. “That was one of the more dominating ninth innings Steve has pitched,” manager Scott Servais said.

Norichika Aoki’s two-run triple in the second inning accounted for all of the Mariners’ runs in their 2-1 victory. Aoki’s hit was one of just three hits the Mariners had in the game. “We needed one hit there, and we got one,” said manager Scott Servais. The Mariners have hit two triples this season, both by Aoki.

2B Robinson Cano had a rare 0-for-4 night in the Mariners’ win over Cleveland Wednesday night. Cano came into the game with a career .362 batting average in Progressive Field with 13 doubles, three home runs, and 10 RBIs in 69 at-bats.