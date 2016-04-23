RHP Hisashi Iwakuma gave up two runs on six hits and one walk in eight innings Friday against the Angels. Iwakuma moved up a day in the rotation to fill in for RHP Felix Hernandez, who was sick with the flu. Iwakuma, who got a no-decision before the offense rallied to win the game with a three-run 10th inning, said making the start on short notice was not a problem. “No,” Iwakuma said through an interpreter. “I just had lunch and then I came here. ... Ramen.”

CF Leonys Martin has struck out 12 times in 27 at-bats during the Mariners’ current road trip, covering seven games. After going 0 for 4 Friday against the Angels, Martin has three hits in his last 32 at-bats overall, seeing his average dip from .364 on April 11 to its current .204.

2B Robinson Cano has six home runs the Mariners’ first 16 games, putting him on a pace to hit 60 this season. Cano, who hit 21 homers last year in his first season in Seattle, hit four homers in the Mariners’ first three games of the season. He didn’t hit No. 4 last year until June 26.

RHP Felix Hernandez was scratched from his scheduled start Friday against the Angels because of the flu. He is scheduled to start Saturday’s game, though he could be pushed back again if he’s not feeling up to it. Hernandez, who is tied with Randy Johnson for the most strikeouts in Mariners history (2,162), is 14-14 with a 3.30 ERA in 46 career starts against the Angels.