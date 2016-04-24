FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
April 24, 2016 / 10:54 PM / a year ago

Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Nelson Cruz’s solo home run in the sixth inning on Saturday off Angels LHP Hector Santiago was the 30th of Cruz’s career against the Angels. That is the most home runs he has against any team. Since 2007, he has hit 13 at Angel Stadium, tied with Adrian Beltre for the most by a visiting player.

RHP Felix Hernandez had his start moved back to Saturday due to illness, Hernandez will not pitch during the Mariners’ upcoming series against the Houston Astros. With an off-day Thursday, Hernandez will get an extra day’s rest before his next start (Friday against the Kansas City Royals).

RHP Felix Hernandez struck out four batters in Saturday’s loss to the Angels. That pushed him past Randy Johnson for the Mariners’ franchise record in strikeouts (2,166).

1B Adam Lind was thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double for the second consecutive game on Saturday. Lind hit a drive to the wall with one out in the seventh inning. Angels CF Mike Trout barehanded the carom and fired to second to get Lind.

