RHP Mayckol Guaipe was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday. Guaipe, 25, compiled a 2.16 ERA with three saves in six games for the Rainiers this season. He made his major league debut with the Mariners last season but struggled, recording a 5.40 ERA over 21 games.

RHP Taijuan Walker seeks to continue his impressive beginning of the season Monday night against the Astros. Walker has thrown quality starts in all three of his previous appearances after going 1-3 with a 6.55 ERA in spring training. In 18 innings this season, Walker has conceded just 15 hits, three earned runs, two walks and one hit batsman while amassing 14 strikeouts.

LHP Wade Miley earned his first victory of the season Sunday. In 7 1/3 innings, Miley conceded four runs, six hits and two walks, collected three strikeouts and induced 13 groundouts, including two double plays. Miley retired 16 of the final 19 batters he faced, including 11 successive between the third and seventh innings for a 9-4 win over the Angels.

CF Leonys Martin hit this third home run of the season Sunday. Martin lined a 90 mph fastball from Angels RHP Matt Shoemaker down the right field line for a two-run drive. Martin, who went 1-for-3 with a walk, hit a career-high eight homers in 2013 for the Rangers.

3B Kyle Seager ended an 0-for-9 slump by hitting his third home run of the season and the 99th of his career. In the top of the first inning, Seager sent a 77 mph breaking pitch from Angels RHP Matt Shoemaker into the right field stands for a three-run home run that gave the Mariners a 4-0 lead on the way to a 9-4 victory. Seager finished 1-for-4.

RHP Nick Vincent earned his first save of the season and the second of his major league career Sunday. Vincent pitched 1 2/3 perfect innings with two strikeouts in Seattle’s 9-4 win over the Angels. Vincent’s save was his first since 2013, when he pitched for the Padres.

RHP Joaquin Benoit went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Friday due to right shoulder inflammation

DH Nelson Cruz extended his hitting streak to five games Sunday. Cruz went 2-for-4, drove in one run and scored another in Seattle’s 9-4 victory over the Angels. Cruz is batting .368 (7-for-19) during the streak, and he ended the Mariners’ nine-game road trip with a .343 average (12-for-35), two home runs, three doubles, eight RBIs, four runs and three walks.

1B Adam Lind saw his five-game hitting streak end Sunday. Lind went 0-for-4 and struck out twice in Seattle’s 9-4 win over the Angels.

LF Seth Smith hit his 99th career home run and his second of the season Sunday in Seattle’s 9-4 win over the Angels. Smith hit a two-run drive off RHP Cory Rasmus in the top of the ninth inning. Smith finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs to raise his team-leading batting average to .308.