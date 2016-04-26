RHP Mayckol Guaipe was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday. Guaipe, 25, compiled a 2.16 ERA with three saves in six games for the Rainiers this season. He made his major league debut with the Mariners last season but struggled, recording a 5.40 ERA over 21 games.

RHP Steve Cishek recorded the 100th save of his career on Monday night, but he didn’t make it easy on himself. Cishek allowed two singles and a walk in the top of the ninth, getting out of the jam behind a caught-stealing and a game-ending groundout. Cishek had runners on the corners with two outs when Houston star Jose Altuve stepped up to the plate and grounded out to short. “I was just trying to throw everything I could at him,” Cishek said of the Altuve at-bat. “I was throwing it as hard as I could, and wherever it went, I just hoped he hit a ground ball at somebody.”

CF Leonys Martin homered for the second game in a row with a third-inning solo shot Monday. Martin now has three home runs in his last nine games and four for the season -- one short of his 2015 total and halfway to his career season high of eight (set in 2013 with Texas).

3B Kyle Seager hit his 99th career home run on Sunday, and it didn’t take him long to reach 100. Seager’s solo shot in the fourth inning of Monday’s game broke a 1-1 tie. His fourth home run of the season made Seager the ninth player in franchise history to hit his first 100 homers as a Mariner.

LF Nori Aoki is showing a lot more patience at the plate recently. After drawing just two walks over his first 17 games, Aoki walked twice in each of the past two games. He had walks in his first two plate appearances of Monday night’s win over Houston.

RHP Nathan Karns is scheduled to face the Astros for only the second time in his young career when the Mariners host Houston on Tuesday night. Karns allowed just one run off six hits over six innings against the Astros last August -- when he pitched for Tampa Bay -- but had to settle for a no-decision in the 3-2 loss. Karns (1-1) has a 5.28 ERA in three starts with the Mariners this season and has had 17 runs of support over his last two outings.

RHP Joaquin Benoit was placed on the 15-day disabled list with inflammation in his right shoulder. Benoit, whose most recent appearance came on Friday, has a 3.60 ERA over five appearances this season. He has served as the Mariners’ setup man but took a few days off earlier this month because of a tired arm.