SS Ketel Marte went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored in Tuesday’s win over Houston.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (0-2) is seeking his first win of the season as he heads into a scheduled Wednesday start against Houston. Iwakuma has started and pitched well in two Seattle victories -- a 10-2 win over Texas on April 5, and a 5-2 win over the Angels last Friday -- but he had to settle for no-decisions in both outings. Over his past three starts against the Astros, dating back to Sept. 2014, Iwakuma has an 0-2 record and 7.71 ERA.

CF Leonys Martin homered in back-to-back games for the first time in his career Sunday and Monday, but he was on the bench to begin Tuesday’s game. The left-handed hitter was not in the lineup because Seattle was facing Houston LHP Dallas Keuchel. Martin is hitting .261 against right-handed pitchers this season and just .063 against southpaws.

RHP Nate Karns had his best start as a Mariner on Tuesday, when he tossed seven shutout innings while allowing just two hits in Seattle’s 11-1 win over Houston. Karns out-dueled reigning Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel in the victory. “I was just tired of not doing what I‘m capable of doing,” Karns said after the win.

2B Robinson Cano recorded his 1,000th career RBI with a two-run single in Tuesday’s fifth inning, then he added a grand slam in the seventh. The six RBIs matched a career high for Cano, who now has a team-high 21 for the season.