RHP Steve Cishek survived another shaky ninth inning to earn his sixth save of the season. Cishek gave up a leadoff single and watched as C Salvador Perez drilled a ball to deep center field -- only to breathe a sigh of relief when CF Leonys Martin caught it for the final out.

LHP Wade Miley is coming off his first win of the season as he heads into a scheduled Saturday night start against Kansas City. Miley beat the Angels his last time out, but he’s really struggled in his first season with the Mariners. Miley carries a 1-2 record and 7.04 ERA in Saturday’s start.

CF Leonys Martin provided the defensive highlight of Friday’s 1-0 win when he tracked down a deep fly ball from Kansas City C Salvador Perez on the warning track in centerfield for the final out of the ninth. Martin, who was playing shallow to prevent the tying run from scoring from second base on a single, ran down Perez’s ball and caught it just before slamming into the wall. “That wall is really hard,” Martin said. “I hit my face and chest. But I made the play, so it doesn’t matter.”

LF Nori Aoki was back in the leadoff spot Friday after taking a night off in Seattle’s last game. Aoki walked twice but went 0-for-2.

2B Robinson Cano went hitless in four at-bats Friday. He had gone 5-for-12 and driven in 10 runs during the Houston series earlier in the week.

RHP Felix Hernandez turned in another solid start, throwing 7 2/3 shutout innings while allowing just five hits in Friday’s 1-0 win over the Royals.

RF Seth Smith broke up Kansas City starter Kris Medlen’s no-hit bid with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the sixth Friday night. It was Smith’s third home run of the season and the 100th of his career.