RHP Taijuan Walker, at 23 years old, is starting to look like the No. 2 starter the Mariners need to complement Felix Hernandez at the front of the rotation. Walker has allowed one or no runs in each of his past three starts and has a 1.44 ERA this season. Long considered the top prospect in the Mariners’ organization, Walker showed flashes of greatness last season but was unable to sustain any kind of consistency. He’s scheduled to make his fifth start of the season on Sunday afternoon, when the Mariners host Kansas City.

LHP Wade Miley threw his first career complete-game shutout Saturday when he allowed five hits in a 6-0 win over the Royals. Miley’s longest scoreless game was eight inningson Aug. 22, 2012, and he had only pitched one complete game in his career before Saturday night. ”“It’s a cool achievement,” he said. “But I still have to go out and (pitch) again in five days.”

3B Kyle Seager matched his season high for RBIs with one swing of the bat Saturday night. Seager’s three-run homer gave Seattle a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. It was his fifth home run of the season, while the three RBIs tied his season high for a game.

DH Nelson Cruz took two pitches off his right elbow -- in the third and sixth innings -- but came away unscathed, thanks in large part to a protective pad. Cruz reached base in each of his first four plate appearances, with two walks and two hit-by-pitches, and was credited with a sixth-inning RBI because he got hit with the bases loaded.

RF Seth Smith hit his fourth home run of the season and his second in as many nights with a solo shot in the first inning on Saturday against the Dodgers. Smith hit the first pitch he saw 429 feet into the seats in center field, giving the Mariners a 1-0 lead. Smith added a single to go 2-for-5. He now has two career home runs against the Royals, both of them in this series.